Gujarat confidential: Novel Protests

A civil society member involved with the project said that the kites have been distributed across the city in areas such as Juhapura, Jamalpur, Vastrapur, Ghatlodia, Meghaninagar, Odhav, Chandkheda as well as among students of Gujarat Vidyapith and Gujarat University. A civil society member involved with the project said that the kites have been distributed across the city in areas such as Juhapura, Jamalpur, Vastrapur, Ghatlodia, Meghaninagar, Odhav, Chandkheda as well as among students of Gujarat Vidyapith and Gujarat University.

To avoid a run-in with law in Ahmedabad, where Section 144 along with provisions of Gujarat Police Act are imposed, the civil society adopted a novel way of protest as part of which they distributed approximately 35,000 kites bearing slogans opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) among students, professionals and others from various walks of life. A civil society member involved with the project said that the kites have been distributed across the city in areas such as Juhapura, Jamalpur, Vastrapur, Ghatlodia, Meghaninagar, Odhav, Chandkheda as well as among students of Gujarat Vidyapith and Gujarat University. With slogans such as ‘Save Constitution, Save India’, ‘Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai, NRC & CAA Bye Bye’ and India Against CAA, No NPR, No NRC’, the skies of Ahmedabad will bear witness to people’s protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on Uttarayan.

MSU Reaches Out

As a part of the state government’s ‘Study in Gujarat’ initiative, the MS University (MSU) of Baroda has shortlisted Nashik, Indore and Guwahati as its target cities to hold interactive seminars and exhibitions to help students explore the educational opportunities at MSU. The posters have been customised for the branding. While the one on Guwahati is simple, the Nashik one says, ‘The pride of the sanskari nagari comes to the holy city of Nashik’. And the one on Indore reads, ‘Baroda is just home away from home” given the Maratha history the Vadodara and Indore share. Officials claimed that the university already has a good number of students from MP, Maharashtra and the North East and intends to attract even more students from the same states, despite programmes for Study In Gujarat in other states as well.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App