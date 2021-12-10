Gujarat confidential: After crash

AFTER the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, Gujarat BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar Thursday posted a tweet with a question if the air crash was part of a conspiracy or not. His post has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a somber mood with both his palms firmly interlocked, on his verified social media account and tweeted, “The loss is huge, pain is serious, wound is deep, is there a conspiracy? In the air crash of #CDSBipinRawat? There is some signal in the firmness of Modiji’s both hands; that how much is the anger and yet the language is (that of) silence.” The tweet was also retweeted by a number of senior BJP leaders in the state.