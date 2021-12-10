Gujarat confidential: After crash

December 10, 2021 2:18:42 am
AFTER the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, Gujarat BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar Thursday posted a tweet with a question if the air crash was part of a conspiracy or not. His post has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a somber mood with both his palms firmly interlocked, on his verified social media account and tweeted, “The loss is huge, pain is serious, wound is deep, is there a conspiracy? In the air crash of #CDSBipinRawat? There is some signal in the firmness of Modiji’s both hands; that how much is the anger and yet the language is (that of) silence.” The tweet was also retweeted by a number of senior BJP leaders in the state.
Language matters
The second-year B Com students in Surat, who appeared for the examination paper in Marketing-2 subject on Wednesday afternoon, were surprised to see that the question paper was in English instead of Gujarati language. Sources said that university authorities had prepared mobile applications that was used to download the question paper. After the complaint reached the university authorities, the mistake was rectified and the students got a new paper in the Gujarati language after 45 minutes. Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat university Dr. Kishorsinh Chawda said, “ It was the mistake done by the paper setter who had uploaded paper in English, instead of Gujarati. The mistake was rectified and the Gujarati language paper was uploaded. The students later appeared in the exams.”
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
