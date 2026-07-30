Gujarat Confidential: Aerial ‘Surveillance’

EYES IN the sky are now watching Vadodara’s potholes. With a two-day respite from rainfall, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has rolled out drones to keep tabs on the quality and pace of the city’s massive patchwork drive. With over 2,500 potholes identified across the city being filled, aerial surveillance is aimed at ensuring that “contractors don’t cut corners”. Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, who convened a special review meeting on Tuesday and issued “strict instructions” about the repair quality – even asking engineers to start hot mix plants. He also inspected repair sites on Wednesday and directed officials to carry out “durable repairs” that survive the next spell of rain. Civic teams have been pressed into action across all zones, with the administration aiming at restoring battered roads on priority.