Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Gujarat confidential: AAP’s New ‘Alliances’

Dharmik Malaviya and Alpesh Kathiriya with their brides in Mota Varachha on Sunday. Express

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya were among 87 couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage event organised by Saurashtra Patel Sewa Samithi at Gopin village in Mota Varachha on Sunday. Both are also conveners in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Malaviya married Monali Hirpara, AAP councillor from ward. No. 2 in Surat, while Kathiriya married Kavya Patel, former BJP councillor of Kanakpur Kansad Nagar Palika in Surat. Malaviya had brought out a digital wedding card listing initiatives by the Surat police. “I wanted to create awareness about police initiatives among the people…,” he said.

No Questions, Please

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a man of few words, is not very known for formally interacting with media persons. Last week, Patel addressed a press conference and praised the Union Budget and said Gujarat will take inspiration from it in the state budget. However, during the question-answer session, Patel gave generic answers to certain questions while ducking some pointed questions related to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) or and the Gujarat suggestions that were accepted by the central government in the annual budget. A BJP source said the party had decided that chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states will do a press conference on the union budget.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 05:05 IST
