Gujarat confidential: AAP’s New ‘Alliances’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya were among 87 couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage event organised by Saurashtra Patel Sewa Samithi at Gopin village in Mota Varachha on Sunday. Both are also conveners in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Malaviya married Monali Hirpara, AAP councillor from ward. No. 2 in Surat, while Kathiriya married Kavya Patel, former BJP councillor of Kanakpur Kansad Nagar Palika in Surat. Malaviya had brought out a digital wedding card listing initiatives by the Surat police. “I wanted to create awareness about police initiatives among the people…,” he said.