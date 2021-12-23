Gujarat confidential: Matter of pride

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s protest at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar Monday that led to the jailing of its 93 members including the entire brass in Gujarat seemed to have been taken as a matter of pride by the party rank. The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), AAP’s youth wing, shared profiles of four 18-year-old members on social media and congratulated them for “visiting” Sabarmati Jail claiming that a “yatra” to Sabarmati Central jail would transform these teenagers into “revolutionaries”. AAP New Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav flew in from the national capital to Ahmedabad to announce that his party workers were not afraid of going to jail. Later he was also detained by the police.

Not on non-veg

Jeevdaya Ghar, the Rajkot-based NGO working for animal rights and jeevdaya (compassion towards all living beings) is miffed over potential of aquaculture-in-home in Gujarat being discussed at a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit at Anand Agricultural University last week. In a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the NGO has complained that the proposal about such a scheme has “shocked the religious-vegetarian population of Gujarat” and that it is a conspiracy to defame “non-violent” BJP government and to make “innocent and religious people non-vegetarian”. The letter, written by Jeevdayaghar Trustee Yash Shah, also observes that such a scheme is akin to promoting non-vegetarian food in the backdrop of CM’s statement a few weeks ago that people were free to eat what they liked.

Worrying numbers

A total of 28 persons have died in Gujarat while cleaning sewers and sceptic tanks between 2017 and 2021, state figures tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 21 revealed. Though free training has been provided to over 1400 sanitation workers about mechanised and safe cleaning of sewers under the Recognition of Prior Learning or RPL programme conducted by National Safai Karamcharis Fianance and Development Corporation, three people have died this year. A maximum of 16 people had died in 2019, while there were no deaths in 2020.