Gujarat Confidential: A helping hand

Amid reports of tourists stranded in West Asian countries due to the conflict situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region, Lok Sabha MP from Vadodara Hemang Joshi on Sunday took an initiative aimed at aiding the people from the district. In a post on X, Joshi urged people from Vadodara to reach out to his office with details if they require any help in connection with tourists stranded in the Gulf countries. Providing a “helpline number”, Joshi sought details such as name of the traveller, country where the traveller is stranded, details of the flight, name, address and mobile number of relatives residing in Vadodara.“My office and I are making every effort to address this situation closely. We are also receiving assistance from the Central and state governments,” the MP said in his post. Joshi told The Indian Express that following his online appeal, his office was contacted by 88 persons by around 5:30 pm on Sunday. Most of them are travellers stuck in the Gulf countries during transit, Joshi said.