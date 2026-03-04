Gujarat Confidential: A ‘chit chat’ more than meets the eye  

Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat in 2024, who was seen as the main challenger to the BJP candidate until his nomination was rejected, was recently seen with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readAhmedabadMar 4, 2026 01:36 AM IST
Gujarat confidential, Nilesh Kumbhani, Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, Surat Lok Sabha seat, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, C R Patil, Indian express news, current affairsAfter Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected and others withdrew their nominations, BJP's Mukesh Dalal became the first candidate to be declared unanimously elected in the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat in 2024, who was seen as the main challenger to the BJP candidate until his nomination was rejected, was recently seen with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. Patil last Saturday visited Kumbhani’s factory at Rajula in Amreli district. After Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected and others withdrew their nominations, BJP’s Mukesh Dalal became the first candidate to be declared unanimously elected in the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress has suspended Kumbhani from the party for six years stating that his nomination was rejected due to “gross negligence on his part” or his action “in connivance with the BJP”. A video of Patil seated next to Kumbhani during Saturday’s visit has gone viral on social media. Talking to The Indian Express, Kumbhani, who stays in Surat, said, “I came to know that C R Patil is going to visit the market yard at Rajula and address the public on February 28, so I invited him to my factory near the market  yard. He visited the factory along with BJP MLAs, MPs, including senior BJP leader Dilip Sanghani. It was just a tea party and after a chit chat, he and others left. I am a suspended Congress leader and I have no plans to join the BJP as of now.”

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

