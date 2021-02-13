Gujarat Confidential: Hardik Invites Tikait

Even as the farmers’ protest in Delhi is making international headlines, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel, has invited Rakesh Tikait, one of the top farmer leaders, to visit Gujarat. Taking to Twitter, Hardik on Friday posted, “I have spoken to Chaudhari Rakesh Tikaitji, his fight for the farmers is commendable and I have promised cooperation in it. I have not been able to join the protest since am barred from going outside Gujarat. But I have invited Tikait ji to come to Gujarat.” Hardik recently added a prefix “Andolanjeevi” to his Twitter account after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the protesters, while also calling them parasites.

Campaign In School

A self-financed school in Surat run by one of the candidates who got a BJP ticket for the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, has run into controversy after an audio clip went viral on Thursday with a parent complaining of the school “misusing information of students data for political gain”. The parent, whose seven-year-old daughter studies in the school in Mota Varachha, was called up by a teacher to seek votes for the candidate. The parent told The Indian Express that he got a call from a school teacher who told him “you have to vote for BJP”. The parent said on condition of anonymity, “During the Covid pandemic, the school authorities had pressurised us to pay the fees and now they are contacting parents asking them to vote for BJP.”