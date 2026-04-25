Gujarat Confidential

Vote, get discount

TO ENCOURAGE voting in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday, Karnavati Club and Rajpath Club have announced 25 per cent discount on restaurant food bills for three days – from April 26-28 – for its members. These two prominent clubs of Ahmedabad have a total membership of up to 10,000-15,000. “Plus add up to four or five family members for each member. They will have to show their inked fingers to avail of the offer”, said a source. (Ritu Sharma)

Campaign complaint

WITH CAMPAIGNING for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections drawing to a close on Friday, citizens’ action group Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti (VBS) submitted a complaint to the election authorities as well as the Police Commissioner, raising an alarm over what it called a “free run for history-sheeters” and alleged known offenders with alleged political links “intimidating voters and creating fear in certain areas”. Referring to an alleged incident on Friday, when BJP candidates of ward 3 were “welcomed” by a group of men allegedly brandishing swords in the Fatehgunj area of the city during their campaign, advocate Shailesh Amin of VBS sought an urgent intervention while questioning the “intent of election authorities if such preventive action is not taken”. The Congress party, too, followed suit with a complaint regarding the incident, seeking action of violation of Model Code of Conduct against the four BJP leaders as well as the organisers. (Aditi Raja)