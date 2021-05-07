Gujarat: Complaint against ad promising ‘pure air’

The CCPA has been constituted under the new Consumer Protection Act 2019, which is empowered to tackle advertisers making misleading claims.

The Consumer Education and Research Association (CERC) Ahmedabad has filed a complaint with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in Delhi against the advertisement of an international air conditioner brand that claimed to provide pure air after destroying the virus.

“CERC has always been active in spotting such misleading ads, reporting them to CCPA, ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) and other regulators, and getting them withdrawn. This air-conditioner ad is grossly misleading. A self-clean technology of an AC cannot be compared to the benefits of breathing exercises for the lungs. It is not only irresponsible but also alarming in today’s times as it might give people false sense of security when they are indoors,” said Uday Mawani, CEO, CERC.

The CCPA has been constituted under the new Consumer Protection Act 2019, which is empowered to tackle advertisers making misleading claims. This Act (CPA 2019) aims to provide stronger protection to consumers.

The CERC in its complaint stated that the ad was released in the second week of April when Covid numbers reached new highs. It said the ad aims to “influence the vulnerable consumer, already terrified by the pandemic and willing to buy any and all solutions that seem to hold half a promise”.

“In recent times we have come across advertisements that promise upto 99% protection against corona. CERC has questioned some of such advertisements writing to CCPA, ASCI and FDCA (Food and Drugs Control Authority),” Mawani said adding that CERC has recently got two misleading ads of biscuits about false health claims withdrawn.