Gujarat: Collector orders polishing of old copper coins in Patan

The copper coins were excavated from different places in the district between 1999 and 2000. Express

The Patan district collector has ordered polishing of ancient copper coins which were excavated from different places in the district between 1999 and 2000.

According to an official release, during excavation at a farm and at courtyard of a school in Patan tehsil of the district between 1999 and 2000, the copper coins — which seemed to be in circulation in old times — were discovered. And the coins had remained preserved in the strong room of the district treasury office.

“With an aim to make the people (of Patan) aware of their legacy and to ascertain further utility of the coins, Patan Collector Anand Patel has taken personal interest and got the same recounted,” said the release.

The rare coins, prima facie, seem to have something written on it possibly in Urdu or Persian. The collector has instructed getting the coins polished in a manner so that it can be properly read. He has also given instructions to get the text on the coins translated from concerned language expert. He also hoped that the rare coins could be exhibited and put in a museum for people’s viewing and knowledge in future.

Patan is considered as the ancient capital of the Gujarat region and has rich cultural and architectural heritage. It is known for Rani ki Vav – a world heritage site of UNESCO – and internationally famed hand crafted Patola sarees.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.