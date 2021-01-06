Cold wave to stay, Naliya shivers at 5.6 degrees C

Barring Valsad (33) and Diu (30.2), the maximum temperature recorded across Gujarat was less than 30 degrees. (Representational)

Cold wave conditions is likely to continue in parts of Gujarat even as minimum temperature dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius in Naliya, the lowest in the state, on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that cold wave conditions will continue to prevail at isolated pockets in Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Kutch on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures dropped two to five degrees below normal at other parts with Keshod recording 9.3 degrees, Kandla airport 9.5, Gandhinagar 10, Amreli 10.2, Porbandar 10.3, Bhuj 10.4, Deesa 10.5, Rajkot 10.8, Valsad 11, Surendranagar 11.5, Ahmedabad 11.6, and Kandla Port 12.

As per the IMD forecast, issued Wednesday: “No large change in minimum temperature is expected over Saurashtra-Kutch during next 2-3 days and, thereafter, a gradual rise in minimum temperature may be recorded.” For other parts of Gujarat, it stated, no major change in minimum temperature was expected over next 24 hours and thereafter it could go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius.