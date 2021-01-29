Gujarat: Cold wave in Naliya till Sunday, says IMD

“No huge change in minimum temperature during the next two days and thereafter", according to IMD. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Severe cold wave conditions continued in Naliya of Kutch district, where a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday — the lowest in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of cold wave conditions in Naliya till Sunday while other districts of the state will continue to witness Friday’s temperatures with a dry weather. The temperatures are expected to rise after Sunday.

“No huge change in minimum temperature during the next two days and thereafter, rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the subsequent two-three days very likely over the region,” the forecast issued on Friday said.

On Friday, minimum temperature recorded in Gandhinagar was 6.8 degrees Celsius, Deesa 7.9, Keshod 8.3, Kandla airport 9.6, Amreli 9.8, Vallabh Vidyanagar 9.9, Valsad 10, Vadodara 10.4, Mahuva 10.7, Bhavnagar 11, Rajkot 11.1, Ahmedabad and Surendranagar 11.2, Bhuj 11.4, Kandla Port 11.7 and Porbandar 11.8 degrees Celsius, along with Veraval 12.8, Dwarka 13.8, Okha 15.6 and Surat 13.8 degrees Celsius.