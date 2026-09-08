Codeine crackdown: Rs 83 lakh cough syrup prohibited from sale in Gujarat

The Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration conducted a drive against the illegal use, unauthorised storage, and sale of codeine-based cough syrups. (Representational image)

The Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) seized codeine-based cough syrups worth more than Rs 83 lakh from Balaji Pharma last week and cancelled the licence of a firm as part of a special drive against the illegal use, unauthorised storage, and sale of such medicines.

The FDCA conducted the action on September 1 and also issued show-cause notices to seven firms. A statement issued by the office of Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Tuesday said teams are carrying out intensive inspections of wholesale and retail medicine traders across districts and verifying records related to the purchase, sale, storage and distribution of codeine-containing medicines.