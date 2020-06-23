Gujarat: Coast Guard team recovers charas worth Rs 1.32 crore near Jakhua

The Indian Coast Guard recovered 88 packets of charas. (Express photo) The Indian Coast Guard recovered 88 packets of charas. (Express photo)

The Indian Coast Guard recovered 88 packets of charas worth Rs 1.32 crore from islands close to Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat. The packets were recovered over a period of three days, officials said.

The team, led by Deputy Commandant Anuradha Shukla, combed the islands near Jakhua on June 17, 21 and 22. Leading the Hovercraft operations, Shukla and her team found four, 34 and 50 packets of suspicious material on the islands on course of the three days.

During tests, the packets were confirmed to be containing charas, an official release said on Tuesday. The packets have been handed over to Marine Police.

The search operation was conceived by Station Commander Jakhau under the supervision of District Headquarters -15 (Okha).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd