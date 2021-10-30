Gujarat: CNG auto-rickshaw goes up in flames during welding work, one killed

One person died while executing a welding task on a CNG auto-rickshaw that went up in flames in the Chhani area of the city Saturday evening. The victim, Hussain Pathan, 55, could not be saved even as the fire and emergency team rushed to the spot.

The incident occurred in the evening when Pathan was welding on the auto-rickshaw, which went up in flames due to an explosion in its CNG tank, officials said. By the time teams of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) from the Chhani TP-13 station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the auto-rickshaw was reduced to ashes. Pathan was rushed to SSG Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Chhani police station in Vadodara has registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe into the incident.