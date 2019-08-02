Gujarat CM’s chief principal secretary appointed SSNNL chairman

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan was on Thursday appointed chairman of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) which is executing the Sardar Sarovar project on the river Narmada.

Already a director on the 13-member board of SSNNL since 2006, Kailashnathan will handle the chairmanship as an additional responsibility. A notification from the General Administration Department of the state government stated, “K Kailashnathan would also function as chairman of SSNNL until further orders.”

The 1979-batch IAS officer, who retired in 2013 but continued to work in the chief minister’s office at a post specially created for him, has so far assisted three chief ministers including Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel and Rupani.