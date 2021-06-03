Gujarat: CM will take decision on Jayanti Ravi’s replacement, says Patel

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Wednesday said that the subject of relieving Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jayanti Ravi and deciding on a replacement falls within the jurisdiction of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who would take “appropriate decision at appropriate time”.

The central government has appointed Jayanti as secretary of Auroville Foundation in Tamil Nadu for three years.

Responding to queries at a function to dedicate 25 ambulances to 108 services here, Patel said that three-four months ago, Jayanti had told him about her proposal (to be made) before the Central government and asked if she

could go.

Patel added that he had told Jayanti that if she was willing to go to Auroville Foundation, she could make a proposal to the Central government. And now, he added, Jayanti’s application has been accepted.

The Deputy CM termed the Auroville Foundation as a prestigious institution, which is spreading Indian culture world over and added that he was happy that Jayanti was there on deputation.

On Jayanti’s replacement, Patel said, “It is the subject matter falling within the jurisdiction of Chief Minister if when to relieve her (Jayanti) and whom to give appointment (as replacement). The CM will take appropriate decision as per requirement.”