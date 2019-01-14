Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to flag off Wisdom-on-Wheels bus in Rajkot

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag of the Wisdom-on-Wheels bus, prepared by the Rajkot district administration to educate children and raise general awareness among people, from Rajkot airport on Monday.

The coach is a luxury bus, equipped with toys, slates, colors, whiteboard, a projector and a screen, five laptops, a desktop computer, materials for art and crafts, a wash-basin, first-aid kit and a sanitary napkin vending machine among others.

The WoW coach has been conceived by Rajkot district collector Rahul Gupta under the Swantah Sukhay scheme of the state government which encourages government officers to adopt innovative ways to reach out to people.

“There will also be a teacher on board. Besides, co-curricular activities, students will also be taught how they can adopt good habits in routine life…,” an official release from the state information department read.

People will be given information on various state and central government schemes. The bus will visit places that were identified through a survey.