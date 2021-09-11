‘Rupani made a scapegoat to hide failures of remote-controlled BJP govt’: Congress

Soon after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, the principal opposition party Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made Rupani a “scapegoat” to “hide its mismanagement during the pandemic” in Gujarat.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “This government has been an abject failure on all fronts. We knew that the state government in Gujarat was remote controlled from Delhi and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term. The BJP is hiding its failures and making Rupani a scapegoat. The internal dispute within the Gujarat BJP was apparent since CR Paatil was chosen as the Gujarat BJP president and today it has reached its pinnacle. The government had failed in COVID management, over three lakh people died in first and second wave, lakhs of youth are unemployed in the state and farmers are committing suicide. Bhajpa ne Rupani ka Bhog Lagaya hai apni vifalta chupane ke liye aur Gujarat ki janta ye jaan chuki hai.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “After 27 years of governance in Gujarat, if the BJP has to change its CM then it shows its poor state. The AAP has been working extremely hard for the past 1.5 years in Gujarat and has performed well in the recent local body polls. Due to which today the BJP has gone on defensive mode.”