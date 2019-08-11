Gujarat CM Rupani leaves for three-day tour of Russia

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani left Saturday on a three-day tour of Russia with a delegation led by Union minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

The delegation will also include Gujarat’s diamond industrialists. Two MoUs are scheduled to be signed between the industrialists and Russian province of Yakutia region for sourcing rough diamond, and with Primorsky Krai region for setting up diamond cutting and polishing unit.

This will be Rupani’s first foreign tour in his second term as CM. Flying with him are representatives of Dharmanandan diamonds, whose owner Lalji Patel had famously bought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monogrammed suit; Shree Ramkrishna Exports, owned by Govind Dholakia; Pramod Agrawal from Gujarat Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council; and BJP MLA Harsh Sanghvi, besides others.

This is in connection with Indo-Russian Business and Industries bipartite cooperation at Vladivisotok in Siberia, in pursuance of Modi’s meeting with Russian President Putin during the former’s recent visit to Russia to explore development in the Siberian region.

The 28-member delegation will also have chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and industrialists from diamond, timber, petroleum, pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The delegation flew by a chartered flight from Ahmedabad. They will meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Russian for Far Eastern Federal District’s Presidential Envoy Yuri Trutnev on the first day.

Rupani will be accompanied by Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Industries Commissioner Mamata Verma and Chief Minister’s OSD DH Shah.