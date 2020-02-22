Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani inaugurates Sursagar lake

CM Vijay Rupani at Sursagar lake. (Express photo) CM Vijay Rupani at Sursagar lake. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani carried out a Maha Shivratri aarti at the Sursagar lake in Vadodara to mark its inauguration on Friday. A massive footfall of devotees thronged the renovated lake, built at a cost of Rs 38 crore, to offer prayers to the 120-feet Sharveshwar Mahadev idol at the centre of the water body.

A chariot procession depicting the family of Lord Shiva on Nandi, was carried out amidst tightened security arrangements. The procession began from the Ranmukteshwar temple in Pratapnagar and culminated at the Sursagar lake after passing through various areas in the city. Additionally, floats of 14 government departments in a tableau formation were also spotted at the procession.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also expected to attend the event but cancelled his visit over undisclosed reasons

Rupani addressed the gathering and wished them good health and prosperity. While interacting with mediapersons, he reacted to the controversy regarding Amulya Leona and said, “Such people who say Pakistan Zindabad are out there trying to break the country, the common Indian citizen should take note.”

