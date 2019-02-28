Toggle Menu
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Akshay Kumar to attend Surat event for raising funds

Over 200 artistes will perform patriotic songs and dance routines at the event, which will be held at Vanita Vishram ground.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (right) and actor Akshay Kumar

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will share the stage with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at an event in Surat on Thursday evening to raise money for the 40 CRPF men who were killed in the Pulwama suicide bombing on February 14.

The event, “Ek Shaam Shahido Ke Naam, Bharat Ke Veer Jawan”, has been organised by local BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi. Over 200 artistes will perform patriotic songs and dance routines at the event, which will be held at Vanita Vishram ground.

“Through this event, we want to boost the morale of Indian soldiers and even raise funds. The funds will be collected through digital payment or by cheques,” said the MLA from Majura.

Earlier in the day, the CM will address a public meeting in Katargam and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects, worth Rs 317 crore, of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). The projects include bridges, gardens, a new fire station, a waste treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant of 115 MLD capacity and a model nursery.

