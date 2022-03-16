Gujarat CM to launch Covid vaccination drive for 12-14 age group in Gandhinagar

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children of 12 to 14 years age group across the state from Borij Primary School in Gandhinagar at 9 am on Wednesday.

Around 23 lakh children in this age group are estimated as the target population in the state to receive Corbevax, developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel will be present at the Gandhinagar Sector 24 urban health centre to mark the programme along with additional chief secretary of health department, Manoj Aggarwal, and health commissioner, Shahmeena Hussain.

The state government said that all the children in the age group of 12 to 14 will be covered under the vaccination drive.

They said a plan will be prepared to decide the location of inoculation whether in schools or at health centres.

“We will try to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the children of 12 to 14 years. We will hold a meeting today to chalk out a detailed plan for the effective implementation of the vaccination drive in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said.

“As announced by the Centre, vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday in Gujarat,” said Commissioner of Health Shahmeena Husain.