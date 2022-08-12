Gujarat CM to inaugurate the School of Drone faculty from law varsity tomorrow

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the School of Drone faculty under Kaushalya – The Skill University at Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar Saturday.

The facility was inspected by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India following which it has been deemed suitable and the Skill University has been granted DGCA Authorized Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) approval for drone pilot training by the Government of India.

Kaushalya-The Skill University is the first state university in the entire country to get this approval, stated an official release issued by the state government Thursday.

The university has announced to provide training for the drone pilot courses for a nominal fee, while around 25 private institutes in the country which provide similar courses charge around Rs 70,000.

So far, 59 ITI instructors have been trained as drone master pilot trainers by the university.

“A strict approval process is carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Department of the Government of India as drone pilot training is very sensitive and concerns public safety. State Kaushalya-The Skill University has done advance planning for this and has completed all the preparations to get this approval,” it stated.