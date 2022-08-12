Gujarat CM to inaugurate the School of Drone faculty from law varsity tomorrow

August 12, 2022 12:02:28 am
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the School of Drone faculty under Kaushalya – The Skill University at Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar Saturday.
The facility was inspected by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India following which it has been deemed suitable and the Skill University has been granted DGCA Authorized Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) approval for drone pilot training by the Government of India.
Kaushalya-The Skill University is the first state university in the entire country to get this approval, stated an official release issued by the state government Thursday.
The university has announced to provide training for the drone pilot courses for a nominal fee, while around 25 private institutes in the country which provide similar courses charge around Rs 70,000.
Subscriber Only Stories
So far, 59 ITI instructors have been trained as drone master pilot trainers by the university.
“A strict approval process is carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Department of the Government of India as drone pilot training is very sensitive and concerns public safety. State Kaushalya-The Skill University has done advance planning for this and has completed all the preparations to get this approval,” it stated.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Two booked for creating ruckus at Madhya Pradesh temple during Tejasvi Surya’s visit
Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM
Silver Sable: How a “lazy” mason cleared hurdles, built a new home and found a way to beat Kenyans at steeplechase
Sena’s call to appoint Danve as LoP in Council: Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav, advises him to consult allies before taking major decisions
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turkey ties?
Punjab Cabinet approves fund to create health, education infrastructure
Your Daily Wrap: CBI arrests Mamata’s close aide, SC calls electoral freebies ‘serious issue’; and more
Co-accused of Telgi in petrol adulteration case gets 5 days’ imprisonment
Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34