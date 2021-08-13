Gujarat: Rupani to inaugurate 21st Sanskrutik Van on Saturday

As part of the state government’s Van Mahotsav this year, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will inaugurate 21st Sanskrutik Van at Kalgam of Valsad district on August 14, said an official release Thursday. It has been named as Marutinandan Van due to its proximity to a Hanuman temple, the release added.

Recalling former union minister from Gujarat Kanaiyalal Munshi, the release stated that he had started the celebration of tree plantation campaigns as Van Mahotsav in 1950 to increase green cover in the country.

And, it said, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi had expanded the yearly event to places of historic, cultural and religious importance in entire state instead of only Gandhinagar in 2004.

A tradition was also started to set up a Sanskrutik Van at place of event.

At the event on August 14, CM Rupani will also felicitate various institutions and individuals for their efforts in tree plantations.