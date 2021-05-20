Gujarat CM: Survey of damages to start today

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always reaching out to Gujarat and helping the state whenever required, the CM said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Wednesday a survey to asses the damages caused by cyclone Tauktae in the state will commence Thursday.

“A full-fledged survey of damages of all kinds — crops, horticulture, houses, cattle, losses to fishermen and that to the fishery department and ports will start tomorrow so that we can compensate them all at the earliest,” the CM said, adding there was no major incidents caused by the cyclone due to the “thorough preparedness” of the state government.

The CM has announced cash doles for seven days for over 2.5 lakh people evacuated, mostly from the coastal areas, since May 16. Commencing from Thursday, children will be provided Rs 60 per day and adults Rs 100 per day as cash doles, he added.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always reaching out to Gujarat and helping the state whenever required, the CM said, “Hardly had the cyclone crossed the state and left destruction late Tuesday night, that the Prime Minister visited and conducted an aerial survey and expressed his concern and his affection for Gujarat right on the next day. For this I, on behalf of the entire citizens of the state, am grateful to him. Whenever Gujarat is in a problem, he is always ready to help. After the damages caused in the state due to the cyclone, the PM immediately announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore and compensation for deceases and injured.”

Rupani said after reviewing and analysing the cyclone situation in depth and also state’s Covid-19 management efforts, the PM had expressed his satisfaction.

Speaking about the damages caused and the restoration work, Rupani said it would not be incorrect to say that 50 per cent of the villages in the state were under a blackout due to power outages. “A total of 219 sub-stations of 66 KV were affected. It would be not wrong to say that 50 per cent villages had no electricity at all. A manpower of 15,000 is into restoration work that has helped put 162 substations into working condition,” the CM said.

Another challenge for the state government was uninterrupted power supply to Covid hospitals. “A total of 295 Covid hospitals got affected and were put on gen(erator) sets… (With our efforts) 217 hospitals are now working without gen sets and the rest will be done by tomorrow,” Rupani added.

Of the over 1,200 roads were closed due to damages, 1,100 have been cleared and made motorable while the remaining will be done by Thursday evening, the CM said. A total of 3,500 JCBs and over 5,000 personnel have been pressed into clearing roads, he added.

“All communication and transportation will be restored by tomorrow evening,” Rupani said. At villages where the water supply has been affected, water tankers are meeting the water requirement, he said.

The cyclone-induced rainfall brought a deluge in Nadiad in Kheda district that recorded 226 mm rainfall within 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, highest in the state. Other major affected districts were Gir Somnath where Gir Gadhada taluka recorded 185 mm and Una 177 mm. In Bhavnagar district, Bhavnagar taluka recorded 164 mm rainfall within this 24-hour period.

As many as 24 talukas in districts of Kheda, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Anand, Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Aravalli and Sabarkantha received above 100 mm rainfall while over 200 talukas recorded rainfall in the state.

The cyclone also left a devastation in Ahmedabad city, where over 2,240 trees were uprooted across the city. “Over 1800 of these uprooted trees have been cleared by a team of 49 JCBs, 52 dumper vehicles, 58 tractors and 70 mini trucks that were deployed in removing trees from the roads. Remaining all roads will be cleared by tomorrow,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said.