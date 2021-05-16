Gujarat CM: State to set up 150 PSA plants in anticipation of 3rd Covid wave

In anticipation of a third coronavirus wave, Gujarat will set up 150 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants that will have a capacity to generate 300 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen for medical use, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Banaskantha district Saturday.

“The state government has also decided to set up 150 PSA plants across the state, which will have a total capacity to generate 300 metric tonnes oxygen. When a third wave is being talked about, we can use it if needed. This will ensure there is no shortage of oxygen in the coming third wave,” Rupani told media persons at Palanpur.

The chief minister said the oxygen requirement of the state had peaked around 1,180 MT during the current second wave of Covid-19 in the state. The number of new Covid cases being reported from the state, however, has been dipping since the last 10-12 days, the CM said.

About 1,000 MT of oxygen was being supplied by the Centre to the state. The Indian Express earlier reported the state government was planning to set up 36 PSA plants in 22 government hospitals in the state.

In anticipation of a third covid wave, Rupani said the government will be setting up a 10 MT PSA plant in Banaskantha district.

The chief minister also said that his government has made it mandatory for all people with Covid-19 symptoms to be admitted to Covid care centres for primary treatment in rural areas for 24 hours.

“The infected person can go for home isolation only if the administration finds the person has sufficient space within his house for isolation,” he added.