Resolve public complaints swiftly: Gujarat Chief Minister to officials

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A DAY after the local body election results were declared, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday directed the administration to resolve all public issues and complaints right from village level to state level at the earliest, spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani said.
The state government is now committed to quickly resolving problems of the people with the slogan of “service and good governance”, Vaghani added.
Sharing details about the directives issued by CM Patel in the Cabinet meeting convened on Wednesday, the state government spokesperson said the Gujarat government considers the “trust that people of the state have placed in the BJP in the local self-government elections as its moral responsibility.”
“During the election process, the Chief Minister, ministers and public representatives extensively interacted with people and during these interactions several issues including local problems, administrative issues and expectations have been brought to the attention of the government by the public. The Chief Minister has given special instructions to the Chief Secretary (M K Das) for the prompt and effective resolution of these complaints and questions of the citizens,” Vaghani told mediapersons.
He added that the government is committed to providing more facilities and transparent administration. Elections are a celebration of democracy, but now is the time to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he added.
The minister said that the CM has ordered senior officials to prepare a list of complaints received from the state to the village level and prepare an action plan for immediate redressal.
“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, development works will gain momentum in every corner of the state in the coming days. The Minister further said that the government will work with greater speed in the coming days to end all the minor and major problems of the citizens by converting the enthusiasm of victory into service,” he added.
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