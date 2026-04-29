Resolve public complaints swiftly: Gujarat Chief Minister to officials

A DAY after the local body election results were declared, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday directed the administration to resolve all public issues and complaints right from village level to state level at the earliest, spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

The state government is now committed to quickly resolving problems of the people with the slogan of “service and good governance”, Vaghani added.

Sharing details about the directives issued by CM Patel in the Cabinet meeting convened on Wednesday, the state government spokesperson said the Gujarat government considers the “trust that people of the state have placed in the BJP in the local self-government elections as its moral responsibility.”