Gujarat: CM Patel instructs officials to repair roads by Navratri

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday gave instructions to repair and restore roads damaged by the monsoon rain in towns and cities by Navratri.

Patel made this announcement during a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, held to take a comprehensive review of the condition of the existing roads in the state due to the ongoing monsoon season

Patel gave clear instructions that the road repair work should be taken up immediately in the first fortnight of September and the condition of roads in the towns and cities should be restored by Navaratri, if rainfall activity remained low or reduced in the state, stated the official release shared by the state government.

The release further said that Patel instructed officials to remove the impact of monsoon in maha nagarpalika and municipal corporation areas and restore the condition of roads through resurfacing, repairing and new works.

Minister of State for Roads and Buildings Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Moradiya, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K Kailasanathan, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and secretaries and senior officials of Urban Development and Road Building Department attended the meeting.

Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi was stripped of his roads and buildings portfolio on August 20 and the charge was given to Minister of State (Industries) Jagdish Panchal (Vishwakarma).

During the meeting, commissioners of eight municipal corporations as well as regional municipal commissioners shared a detailed plan to repair roads.

“CM Bhupendra Patel clearly stated that the officials should continuously monitor the performance and ensure that quality work is done so that quality roads are built and the resurfacing and repairing of roads falling within the limit of three-year defect liability are carried out promptly by the respective lessees (contractors),” the release added.