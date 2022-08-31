scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Gujarat: CM Patel instructs officials to repair roads by Navratri

Patel made this announcement during a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, held to take a comprehensive review of the condition of the existing roads in the state due to the ongoing monsoon season

Advocates protest by performing pooja of potholes on service roads in Rajkot’s Civil Hospital Chowk on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday gave instructions to repair and restore roads damaged by the monsoon rain in towns and cities by Navratri.

Patel made this announcement during a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, held to take a comprehensive review of the condition of the existing roads in the state due to the ongoing monsoon season

Patel gave clear instructions that the road repair work should be taken up immediately in the first fortnight of September and the condition of roads in the towns and cities should be restored by Navaratri, if rainfall activity remained low or reduced in the state, stated the official release shared by the state government.

The release further said that Patel instructed officials to remove the impact of monsoon in maha nagarpalika and municipal corporation areas and restore the condition of roads through resurfacing, repairing and new works.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Minister of State for Roads and Buildings Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Moradiya, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K Kailasanathan, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and secretaries and senior officials of Urban Development and Road Building Department attended the meeting.

Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi was stripped of his roads and buildings portfolio on August 20 and the charge was given to Minister of State (Industries) Jagdish Panchal (Vishwakarma).

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

During the meeting, commissioners of eight municipal corporations as well as regional municipal commissioners shared a detailed plan to repair roads.

More from Ahmedabad

“CM Bhupendra Patel clearly stated that the officials should continuously monitor the performance and ensure that quality work is done so that quality roads are built and the resurfacing and repairing of roads falling within the limit of three-year defect liability are carried out promptly by the respective lessees (contractors),” the release added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:29:42 am
Next Story

Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL challenging Reliance Industries Limited zoo

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement