Gujarat: CM Patel honours 44 teachers in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured 44 best teachers from the state in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat, at a prize distribution ceremony organised by the government on the occasion of Teacher’s Day

Patel said at the event that education is the solution to all problems and education is an essential factor for overall development of the state and society.

Governor Acharya Devvrat called upon teachers to make students physically strong, intellectually awake and excellent in academics.

Appreciating the efforts of the Gujarat government in the education sector, the Governor said that in the last six and a half years in Gujarat, a large number of students have taken admission in government schools from private schools.

“This is a remarkable achievement by Gujarat in the field of education system which shows the hard work and dedication put in by the teachers and the education system of the state and thus have succeeded in winning both the heart and trust of the parents,” an official government release stated.

The Governor also referred to the natural agriculture initiative to bring about a radical change in the agricultural sector in the state along with the traditional education system.

Chief Minister further said, “As a result of Gujarat’s education system today, thousands of students and their parents have shown faith in government educational institutions and systems, by switching from private schools to government schools. The drop-out ratio in the state has come down from 37 per cent to 2-3 per cent as a result of Shala Praveshotsav and Gunotsav.”

Advertisement

By stating that education is a noble profession not for “wages” but for the service of “motherland”, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that teachers are playing a key role in building nation through showing consciousness towards their duty.