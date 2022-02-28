Gujarat CM Patel calls on youth to work for nation’s development

During his address at the seventh convocation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on the youth to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India.

He also pointed out that Modi has given the opportunity of global education to the youth of Gujarat by establishing various sectoral universities during his tenure as the chief minister.

Patel also stressed on the need for natural farming in his address. “Natural farming is the need of the hour. While our the Prime Minister has taken up the campaign of natural farming, Gujarat is also expanding on the path,” he said and appealed to students of food and nutrition to increase the prevalence of natural farming in the society.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in his speech added that Modi has urged farmers across the country to adopt natural farming to get rid of the ill-effects of chemicals. For self-sufficient farmers and self-sufficient agriculture, natural farming is the need of the hour, said an official release quoting the Governor.

Overall 15,461 degrees were awarded to students, including 20 PhD, 3,172 postgraduate, 6,789 graduate, 181 postgraduate diploma and 5,299 diploma certificates.

In addition, 37 students received gold medals and 35 students received silver medals while 35 students were also awarded rank certificates. The newly constructed ‘Agatsya Atithi Niwas’ and ‘Maitreyi Mulyankan Bhawan’ were inaugurated.