Gujarat CM lays foundation for Rs 241-cr water project in Banaskantha

Laying the foundation stone for Narmada-based water supply project worth Rs 241.34 crore for Banaskantha district on Sunday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that his government was committed towards the development of the state.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, projects worth Rs 17,000 crore were either inaugurated or initiated in the past five months, the CM added while laying the foundation stone for a group water supply scheme at Dhanera in Banaskantha district. The scheme will cater to the drinking water needs of a population of around 3.91 lakh in 119 villages and Dhanera town.

An official release quoted the CM as saying that his government was committed to welfare works for the people of Gujarat and that the developmental works have not stopped even during the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Rupani added that due to strong will and thorough planning, the BJP government was not only laying foundation stone of projects, but was also inaugurating several projects.

Quoting the CM, the release said, “Our popular Prime Minister Narendabhai Modi has made Gujarat a model state at world level. To make water levels of Gujarat rich, every year huge attempts are being made under the Sujalam Suflam Yojana. As a result, Gujarat will be full of water. In last four-five months, projects worth Rs 17,000 crore were either inaugurated or their foundation stones laid.”

The CM also declared that 156 villages of Lakhni and Deesa tehsils of Banaskantha district will be given Narmada water at the cost of Rs 500 crore. Local MP Parbat Patel and MLAs Shashikant Pandya, Kirtisinh Vaghela and Nathabhai Patel were also present, along with senior administrative officers.

