Gujarat CM launches projects worth Rs 585 crore for Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched 25 development projects worth Rs 585 crore for Ahmedabad city, including phase-2 of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development project, through video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

The Sabarmati Riverfront phase-2 is planned to be developed on both sides of the river from Duffnala to Indira Bridge at an average length of 5.5 km (a total of 11 km on both sides) at an estimated cost of Rs. 850 crore.

Rupani performed the ground breaking ceremony for works worth Rs 95 crore for a stretch of 1.25 km from Duffnala to Camp Sadar Bazar on the east bank.

The chief minister, during the video conference, added that the state government is planning to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 10 lakh youth in the next eight days.

“Everyday 1.25 lakh youth are given free vaccination in the state. The vaccination work will be completed soon with administering the vaccination to 10 lakh youth in the next eight days. With fifty per cent of the people in the state vaccinated, we will be able to defeat corona quickly… The state government has started preliminary preparations for the third wave. The Gujarat government is working towards making Gujarat the first corona-free state in the country,” Rupani said.

The other projects included bridge, electric buses, water projects, garden projects, urban health centres, sub zonal offices, renovation of anganwadis, sports complex and gymnasium.

For the development of Riverfront Project from Duffnala to Camp Sadar Bazar, tender was floated on January 3, 2021 and this work has been assigned to an experienced and the lowest bidder M/S ITD Cementation, stated a release issued by Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited.

“The remaining river banks of the project will be developed in phases in the near future. More tenders will be floated in the coming six months,” said Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

The Indian Express had reported on March 22,2021 on how the Sabaramati Riverfront would be extended and how with the floating of tenders for the first 1 kilometre of development of the Sabarmati Riverfront, it is expected to take shape in the coming one year, which would be then completed in phases depending upon the findings of hydrology studies in progress.

“There has been no delay in the work due to Covid pandemic. Rather during the first Covid-19 wave, we did six months of intense planning as we did not want to rush into construction without planning. This project will be a demonstration of comprehensive planning and a wellness area for the city,” Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) Chairman Keshav Varma said.

It has been decided to increase the total length of Phase-II on both the side of the river. In the eastern side of the Riverfront 5.8 km has been added in the existing length of 11.5 km and in the western side 5.2 km has been added in the existing length of 11.5 km, making the total length 34 km.

Also, among the development projects inaugurated by the CM was the barrage-cum-bridge over Riverfront phase 2 that will maintain the water level in the river so that water can be stored for Ahmedabad city for 10 to 15 days in case of emergency and during the maintenance of Narmada canal.

With the construction of barrage-cum-bridge, areas like Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Motera of the city will get direct connectivity with Hansol area and airport easing out traffic snarls.

Development of the phase 2 covering approximately 119 hectares of the river land of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar districts and Cantonment Board (50 hectares on the east and 69 hectares on the west bank) will be covered by green promenade, parks, commercial and residential development.