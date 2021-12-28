Gujarat: CM launches portal to monitor benefits of state health schemes

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Monday launched a health service management centre (HSMC) for monitoring various national and state-level health schemes. He also unveiled the website of the Gujarat Epidemic Response Management Information System (GERMIS) in Gandhinagar.

HSMC aims to monitor the benefits received under various government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme, nutrition-related schemes, maternal and child health schemes, and other similar government schemes, in addition to tracking the number of beneficiaries enrolled. It will also monitor and review the free diagnostic treatment given to patients such as screening for non-communicable diseases.

GERMIS, a portal under HSMC, is a control and command centre designed to monitor the daily availability of hospital beds, ventilators, and oxygen beds in the state’s public and private Covid hospitals and make the information available to the public.