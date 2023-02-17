Gujarat CM launches PARINAM portal

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday virtually launched the ‘Panchayati Raj Information and Management System’ (PARINAM) portal that will initiate direct paperless communication with the state government from a taluka level.

The portal will provide a centralised system that will enable real-time monitoring and management of intra-district transfers, promotions and other schemes of employees. In addition, by linking PARINAM with e-Sarkar in the future, the panchayat department and state government will move towards becoming completely transparent and paperless, stated an official release from the government.

The CM also addressed the ‘Amrutkaalma Swarnim Bhavisya Taraf’, a one-day seminar organised by the panchayat department of the state for the presidents, vice-presidents and executive committee chairman of the district panchayats in Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister requested the office-bearers to make full use of the funds through long-term planning of development works, the release added.