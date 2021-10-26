Gujarat CM launches Cyber Safe Mission to tackle cyber crimes

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Monday inaugurated the ‘Cyber Safe Mission’, an Ahmedabad City Police initiative that aims to create awareness against the ever-evolving world of cyber crimes and ways to prevent financial frauds and other online attacks.

In addition to unveiling a book — ‘Cyber Safe Girl’, authored by cyber safety expert Dr Anant Prabhu G — on the safety of women in cyberspace, the CM also inaugurated a website, http://www.cybersafeahmedabad.org, developed for the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“The Gujarat police have been using the latest technology and equipment to thwart instances of cybercrimes as they happen in real-time. The proactive approach of policing has saved several people from becoming victims of several kinds of cybercrimes. Today is the age of cell phones and the internet, and with their rising use, a large number of people have also been falling victims to nefarious elements who commit fraud. A public awareness campaign is required against cyber crimes and initiatives such as ‘Cyber Safe Mission’ could be a medium for the same. The more people are aware, the better are the chances of their online safety,” said Patel.