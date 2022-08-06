Gujarat: CM inaugurates nano urea spraying using drones

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 1:00:38 am
August 6, 2022 1:00:38 am
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated spraying of nano urea using drones at Isanpur Mota village of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO ) chairman Dileep Sanghani claimed that it is for the first time in the world that drones were deployed to spray nano urea. The spraying of nano urea through drones “will save water”, an official release stated quoting the chief minister.
IFFCO, the first to develop nano urea, has 35 drones in Gujarat for spraying 92,000 acres.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:00:38 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
3
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
UPSC Key
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
SPONSORED
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Raut thanks Oppn leaders for showing support during ‘witch hunt’
After stepping down, Uddhav returns as editor of Saamana
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shinde will be kept away, says Kesarkar
ADGP post not sanctioned for Gurgaon Commissionerate
PIL against Ashram revamp: Can’t jeopardise autonomy of existing trusts, says Tushar Gandhi
Shinde set to go on statewide tour
Bharuch bank robbery: 3 more accused held
GM Aronian’s influence endears in chess-obsessed Armenia though he now plays for USA
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets one-year extension
Gunman of nationalised bank detained for ‘firing at customer’
Won’t tolerate faking religion to profess love: Harsh Sanghavi
Milkman’s son Deepak Punia beats Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam to bring CWG gold