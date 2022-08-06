Gujarat: CM inaugurates nano urea spraying using drones

IFFCO, the first to develop nano urea, has 35 drones in Gujarat for spraying 92,000 acres. (Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp)

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated spraying of nano urea using drones at Isanpur Mota village of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO ) chairman Dileep Sanghani claimed that it is for the first time in the world that drones were deployed to spray nano urea. The spraying of nano urea through drones “will save water”, an official release stated quoting the chief minister.

