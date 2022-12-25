scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Gujarat CM inaugurates 7-day Kankaria Carnival in Ahmedabad

The seven day event is being organised after a gap of two years. The CM also virtually inaugurated Panch Mahotsav at Pavagadh in Panchmahals district.

The Panch Mahotsav will be held at Pavagadh of the Panchmahals district, celebrating Gujarat’s cultural richness and traditional Lok Mela from December 25 to December 30. (File)
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated Kankaria Carnival — 2022 in Ahmedabad, on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as Good Governance Day.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided an outstanding example of good governance by changing the face of Kankaria and developing citizen centric services in Ahmedabad. As a result of Narendra Modi’s visionary planning, today this gravel lakefront has become a popular recreation spot,” the CM said.

Patel also said that for the first time a theme has been set for the carnival festival which is “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. The CM also referred to the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections and thanked the people of Gujarat for supporting the BJP with a huge majority.

According to the press release of the government, Patel added, “The theme of ‘Gandhi Bridge to Atal Bridge’ is very fitting for the launch of the Kankaria Carnival. Not only this, the programs under this theme will highlight the proud history of Ahmedabad.”

The Panch Mahotsav will be held at Pavagadh of the Panchmahals district, celebrating Gujarat’s cultural richness and traditional Lok Mela from December 25 to December 30.

