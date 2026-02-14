Gujarat CM inaugurates 15 smart schools; calls for integration of knowledge & technology

By: Express News Service
3 min readAhmedabadFeb 14, 2026 08:03 AM IST
The ‘Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav’ organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board concluded under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with the inauguration of the newly constructed Municipal School Board building and smart schools, along with an award distribution ceremony for the best schools and teachers on Friday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed ‘School Board Bhavan’ at Navrangpura, built at a cost of Rs 10.61 crore. Followed by the event held at Sabarmati Riverfront, 15 technologically advanced Smart ‘Anupam’ government schools, constructed at a cost of Rs 16.11 crore, were inaugurated by Patel.

Recalling his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board, the Chief Minister said that dedicated teachers go beyond teaching by personally reaching out to students and caring for them. He noted that because of this commitment, perceptions about government schools have changed, and more than 56,000 students have shifted from private schools to municipal schools.

“This is the era of Artificial Intelligence and futuristic education. The Prime Minister has described this period as Aspirational India, and corresponding provisions have been made in the Union Budget,’’ the CM said. ‘’To build Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must move forward with a harmonious integration of knowledge, values and technology,’’ he added.

MoUs were exchanged between the UN Mehta Foundation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for the beautification of the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.
All 18 departments of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board will now function from the four-storey building School Board Bhavan at Navrangpura making administrative processes faster and more efficient.

In another event, Patel inaugurated 28 new electric buses in the fleet of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) on Friday.

A total of 225 new e-buses are expected to be added in phases in AMTS, which are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 75,000 kilograms every year, according to AMTS officials.

“In terms of passenger safety, these buses are unparalleled in the country. For the first time in India, mandatory cyber security and safety audits have been implemented in electric buses. In addition, each bus has been equipped with a Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) to ensure the safety of passengers,” the officials added.

