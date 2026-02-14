Gujarat CM inaugurates 15 smart schools; calls for integration of knowledge & technology

An award distribution ceremony for the best schools and teachers also took place.

The ‘Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav’ organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board concluded under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with the inauguration of the newly constructed Municipal School Board building and smart schools, along with an award distribution ceremony for the best schools and teachers on Friday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed ‘School Board Bhavan’ at Navrangpura, built at a cost of Rs 10.61 crore. Followed by the event held at Sabarmati Riverfront, 15 technologically advanced Smart ‘Anupam’ government schools, constructed at a cost of Rs 16.11 crore, were inaugurated by Patel.

Recalling his tenure as Vice Chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board, the Chief Minister said that dedicated teachers go beyond teaching by personally reaching out to students and caring for them. He noted that because of this commitment, perceptions about government schools have changed, and more than 56,000 students have shifted from private schools to municipal schools.