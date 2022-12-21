Gujarat: CM in Delhi, meets President, PM, Union Ministers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid courtesy visits to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

This was Patel’s first visit to the dignitaries in Delhi after registering a historic victory in recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the President, Vice-President and Defence Minister congratulated Patel for taking over the charge of Gujarat Chief Minister for the second time.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil also threw a dinner party in Delhi, on Tuesday night, to celebrate BJP’s historic victory in the recently held Gujarat assembly elections.

An office bearer of the party said that all the members of parliament (MPs) of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were invited in the dinner. The CM also participated in the dinner, the office bearer added.