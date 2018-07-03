Gujarat CM housing scheme: 100 detained for protesting non-allotment

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Police detained over 100 people on Monday for trying to sit on a protest, against non-allotment of houses in the Naranpura Lakhudi Talavdi slum. (File) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Police detained over 100 people on Monday for trying to sit on a protest, against non-allotment of houses in the Naranpura Lakhudi Talavdi slum. (File)

Police detained over 100 people on Monday for trying to sit on a protest, against non-allotment of houses in the Naranpura Lakhudi Talavdi slum networking project of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana.

Protesters alleged that out of the approved 568 units, 420 houses have been cornered by “well connected people”. They also alleged that out of 35 shops, 16 have been occupied by those allotted wrongfully. “Today it is 89 days since we filed an FIR against people close to Ellisbridge MLA Rakesh Shah, who has been stalling probe in the scandal,” said Baldevbhai Desai, a local leader.

When contacted, Shah said, “These people are making false allegations against me when I have nothing to do with it,” Shah said. An official of the project said, “No more action is required in this case.”

