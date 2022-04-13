Gujarat CM holds high-level meeting, 31 held so far, security tightened

Following fresh incidents of stone pelting in Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha on Monday night and clashes between communities in Khambhat and Himmatnagar towns on the occasion of Ram Navami processions, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting with senior police and administrative officials in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning.

“The chief minister held a high-level meeting with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and other senior officials. Sanghavi informed the CM that nine persons in Khambhat and 22 persons in Himmatnagar have been arrested by the police in the matter. The CM told the attendees that Gujarat is known across India as a progressive and peaceful state and anyone disrupting law and order must be dealt strictly,” read a statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Himmatnagar on Monday night, a day after several people were injured in a clash between communities during the Ram Navami procession in the area, the police said. Ten people were detained following the incident, officers said.

Around 11 pm on Monday, incidents of stone pelting between communities were reported in Vanzaravas area of Himmatnagar town after which the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, officers said.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela said, “After the police received information of stone pelting in Vanzaravas, teams were rushed to the spot to control the situation. The police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the stone pelters. We have detained 10 anti-social elements and an FIR is being lodged in the matter. The RAF, SRP and local police have been deployed in the area.”

A curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is currently in place in Himmatnagar till Wednesday following an order by District Collector Hitesh Koya, and troops of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as well as the State Reserve Police (SRP) have been deployed in the town to restore law and order, officers said.

DGP Bhatia and Minister Sanghavi reached Himmatnagar on Tuesday to take stock of the law and order situation.

“A meeting was held with the local police officials in Himmatnagar by the Home Minister regarding the incidents on Sunday and Monday night and the police security in the area. A total of four companies of RAF and two companies of SRP are currently deployed in Himmatnagar. The key points discussed in the meeting was to make a blueprint of police action to be taken against such incidents in future and to take strict action against the miscreants,” said Bhatia at a press conference in Himmatnagar on Tuesday.

Bhatia added that separate police teams have been made to catch the culprits and investigate the matter.

“Separate teams have been made for investigation and catching the culprits. We have booked FIR under sections 307 for attempt to murder and 436 for mischief by fire. Police arrangements have been made to ensure that the affected areas are cordoned off so that miscreants from outside cannot enter the area. Peace meetings between communities at the local level are being organised,” said Bhatia.

On Sunday afternoon, clashes between communities occurred in the Chhaparia area of Himmatnagar when a Ram Navami procession was passing through. Over 15 persons, including four policemen, were injured in the incident and a few vehicles and shops were set ablaze.

A clash between communities also occurred in Khambhat town in Anand on Sunday afternoon during a Ram Navami procession, which resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man. The police detained nine persons in the case and lodged two FIRs.

“We appeal to the people of Anand district not to believe in any false message or rumour on social media regarding the attempts to disrupt peace… in Khambhat and Himmatnagar. Anyone found circulating such instigating and false posts on social media will be dealt with strictly,” read a statement from Anand police Monday.