Gujarat CM hands over Rs 50 lakh aid to family of RFO who died chasing smugglers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited the Forest Martyrs’ Memorial in Gandhinagar on the occasion of National Forest Martyr’s Day and handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh from the benevolent fund to the family of the late Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vikas Desai.

Apart from this, Rs 2 lakh was handed over to a forest department personnel who was injured in wildlife conflict recently.

A government statement said that September is observed as National Forest Martyrs’ Day with an intention to honour the sacrifice of the frontline forest staff – including forest guards, foresters and Range Forest officers – who laid down their lives protecting forest and wildlife. On this day, the country remembers the sacrifice of martyrs, which inspires future generations and strengthens citizens’ sensitivity and commitment for protecting forests and wildlife, it said.