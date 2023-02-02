scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Gujarat CM hails Union Budget, says state budget will take inspiration from it

The relief worth around Rs 10,000 crore for sugar cooperatives will also be beneficial to the cooperatives situated in Gujarat, he added.

The CM did not answer a query on the proposals from Gujarat that were accepted by the Centre in the Budget.(Express File)
Terming the Union Budget 2023 all-inclusive, balanced and development-oriented, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday said the upcoming state budget would take inspiration from it.

“The budget is going to benefit the entire country. And when Gujarat is the growth engine of the country, it will make efforts to take maximum benefit of the same and move ahead,” CM Patel said addressing a press conference as he praised the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday.

“When the Central government’s budget has provided direction, Gujarat will take inspiration from it and progress under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi),” the CM said in reply to a question on the upcoming state budget.

The CM said that the Union Budget has made a lot of announcements for the cooperative sector and Gujarat is going to reap the maximum benefit since it has a well-established cooperative sector. The relief worth around Rs 10,000 crore for sugar cooperatives will also be beneficial to the cooperatives situated in Gujarat, he added.

The CM did not answer a query on the proposals from Gujarat that were accepted by the Centre in the Budget.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:24 IST
BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
