Gujarat: CM forms panel to investigate case of ‘bigamy’ by IAS officer

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday constituted a five-member all-women inquiry committee that will look into the complaints of bigamy, cheating and breach of trust against IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya, by a woman based in Delhi.

The proposed committee will have three IAS officers and will be headed by Principal Secretary of Ports and Transport department Sunaina Tomar. The other members of the committee are Industries Commissioner Mamta Varma and Managing Director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation Sonal Mishra. Retired Joint Secretary Devi Pandya and another official of additional secretary rank will also be part of the committee.

Dahiya, who was director of the National Health Mission in the Gujarat health department was transferred on Monday to the General Administration Department (planning), as joint secretary.

He has been accused by a woman of bigamy and criminal intimidation. The woman had first submitted a complaint to the Women Cell of Delhi Police and threatened to commit suicide, after which it was brought to the notice of the GAD and the complaint was transferred to Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar.

Dahiya on Wednesday filed a complaint against the woman, accusing her of defaming and harassing him.

Superintendent of police, Gandhinagar, Mayur Chavda told The Indian Express Wednesday that police had received both complaints, from Dahiya as well as the woman and would conduct an inquiry on the applications. Chavda confirmed that no FIR was lodged till Thursday.

On July 11, the woman submitted a written complaint to the Women Cell of Delhi Police, stating that Dahiya had married her on February 23, 2018 at the Tirupati Balaji Temple after contacting her on social media. She alleged that she had been contacted by Dahiya in 2007 through social media when he was in Mexico and the latter had then told her that he had filed a divorce petition to end his first marriage. The complainant also stated that after marrying Dahiya, she realised that he was still married to his first wife, and that the latter threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police.

Dahiya told this paper that he has been harassed by the woman for the past several months. “This lady is of shady character, having multiple accounts on Facebook and she was harassing me for a while. Regarding her harassment, I have mentioned in detail to the authorities. She used to threaten me that she will commit suicide and (warned me of) other dire consequences in order to defame me,” Dahiya, said adding that he was “divorced and currently single”.