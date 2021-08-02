Nine-day event: Gujarat CM flags off celebrations to mark 5 yrs of govt, criticises Congress

FLAGGING OFF the nine-day celebrations at over 18,000 places across the state with development work worth Rs 15,000 crore in the wake of the completion of five years of the state government, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the ‘Gyan Shakti Diwas’ at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar Sunday. Token distribution of aids to students and institutes under various education schemes was also conducted during the inauguration.

Lashing out at the Congress that has also launched ‘shikshan bachao’ campaign, Rupani said, “I am surprised at the opposition. Are you opposing youth employment, women empowerment, farmer prosperity, tribal development including quality education by the state government? Your opposition to this development programmes reveals anti-Gujarat, anti-development mindset.”

Adding, he said that “it is not a celebration of the completion of five years of successful rule of the state government but the service rendered by the public which we have respected and undertaken”.

“You could not do anything when the people gave you the opportunity to serve and now you have come out to oppose the development. The people of Gujarat have now come to know you and should not be overwhelmed by your opposition in our development works and public welfare programmes,” the CM said.0

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that if the state government commits a mistake, it should be criticised, but not when it delivers good performance. “The foundation of a child’s education was severely affected when the ‘No Detention Policy’ was introduced during the UPA tenure. However, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi amended the National Education Policy to ensure that the student’s foundation does not remain weak,” Chudasama added.

Speaking about education and various projects undertaken during the last five years, Rupani said the state government has given first priority to education and allocated Rs 31,000 crore in the financial budget. “In the last five years, more than 3 lakh students have left private schools and got admission in government schools which is the result of quality improvement in education… At the same time, students from abroad also come here to study in Gujarat,” Rupani said.

New techniques in education, emphasis on modernisation, quality and world class education have been provided from the school level. About 16,000 classrooms have become smart classes. It has also provided internet connectivity to more than 30,500 schools, the CM said in his inaugural address.

Speaking about the development in last five years, Chudasama said that Gujarat has a surplus in electricity, foodgrains are distributed to 3.46 crore people of the state under the Food Security Act.

“The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which is the pride of Gujarat, was initially criticised by many opponents, but the world has appreciated it. Today, 15,000 people visit this statue. It has also provided employment to many. Gujarat has got AIIMS and Rajkot International Airport in the last five years. In addition to Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region), expressway, important decisions have been taken for peace and security of the citizens including the Gujarat Goonda and Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2020, the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 and financial assistance for cowherds,” he added.

Talking about the transparency of the state government, Chudasama said that online NA (non agricultural certificate), faceless appointment system, online operation in any recruitment, transfer or promotion is a proof of transparency. “My Village, Corona Free Village was launched to fight against the pandemic and even today, if the third wave hits us, the state government has already started preparations for it two months in advance. Even when cyclone Tauktae hit the state, lives of many people were saved and the number of casualties was brought down very much through detailed planning of the state government,” he added.

Chudasama, BJP State President and Navsari MP C R Paatil, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K Kailashnathan among other senior officers, representatives from institutes and beneficiaries were present on this occasion.