Gujarat: CM discusses lockdown relaxations with officials

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Saturday, chaired a crucial meeting of all senior ministers and top officials of the state government to make decisions regarding relaxations and services that would be permitted in various districts of Gujarat which have been divided into green, orange and red zones, as per the number of COVID-19 cases in each of them.

“The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister is meant to discuss the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, where the state has been divided into red, orange and green zones. The meeting in the evening will discuss what kind of relaxations and services should be permitted in the districts which have been divided into these three zones,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, before the meeting.

The relaxations will be effective from May 4, officials added. According to a senior government official, the details of the meeting will be made public on Sunday.

