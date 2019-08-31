Gujarat CM Rupani declares end of scarcity in Kutch

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani formally declared the end of scarcity in the semi-arid district of Kutch on Friday, announcing that the state government will extend benefits of drought-relief measures to the district till the end of July (instead of June). He also said that a scheme will be announced to grow grass on pastoral land, in order to tackle the perennial shortage of fodder in the district.

During his day-long visit to Kutch, Rupani chaired a meeting with government officers and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) officials. Taking stock of the rainfall situation in the district, he renewed drought-relief measures taken by the government over the last 11 months. The CM also released ‘A Ready Reckoner for Scarcity/Drought Relief’, a book complied by the drought-relief branch of Kutch district collectorate, in addition to launching two mobile apps — DP Kutch E-learning and Kutch District Panchayat — prepared by the Kutch district panchayat.

Rupani was addressing a gathering at the Meghladu Festival, organised by Swaminarayan temple in Bhuj, to celebrate good rainfall in Kutch this season. The district had received only 6.27 per cent rainfall at the end of June this year, and 34 per cent till the end of July. However, all10 talukas of the district received good rainfall in the second and fourth week of August and dams recorded significant inflow. As of August 30, the district had recorded an average of 455 millimetre (18 inch) rain, 113 per cent of its long-term average.

The CM said that as a long-term solution to frequent droughts in the district, the government would provide assistance for growing grass through community initiatives. “The state government has come up with a new scheme, wherein clusters of five villages will be created in each of the 10 talukas for growing grass on gauchar (pastoral land),” a release from the state information department quoted the CM as saying. He also suggested that sewage water should be recycled and used for growing fodder in the district.

Rupani expressed satisfaction over drought relief efforts of the Kutch district administration and numerous NGOs, saying that 121 check dams — which had been built under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (2005), as part of drought-relief measures — were overflowing on Friday.

The CM also said that the government was planning to fill up Hamirsar Lake, located in the heart of Bhuj town – the district headquarters of Kutch, and Rudramata dam near Bhuj, with Narmada’s water, adding that he had instructed officers to take up the work on an urgent basis.

Rupani’s comments come four days after the Bhuj municipality released some water into the Harmirsar lake, to check if its pipeline discharging water into the lake was intact. However, the civic body stopped discharging water into the lake after the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) objected, saying that drinking water supplied by Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited’s pipeline network cannot be used for filling lakes and dams.