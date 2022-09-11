scorecardresearch
Gujarat CM launches Cinematic Tourism Policy to attract filmmakers to state

“Gujarat has for first time declared Cinematic Tourism Policy. This is to ensure that filmmakers do not face any difficulties and also get financial support,” said Patel while unveiling the policy in presence of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan.

At the event four MoUs were signed worth Rs 1,022 crore with various entities which included Devgan's firm NY Cinemas LLP.

In order to market Gujarat as a potential destination for film and documentary makers from Bollywood, Hollywood and regional industries Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Saturday launched state’s maiden “Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022-27”.

"Gujarat has for first time declared Cinematic Tourism Policy. This is to ensure that filmmakers do not face any difficulties and also get financial support," said Patel while unveiling the policy in presence of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan.

At the event four MoUs were signed worth Rs 1,022 crore with various entities which included Devgan’s firm NY Cinemas LLP.

Panorama Studios International Ltd, Laxmi Film Laboratories and Studios Pvt Ltd, and Bollywood Hub were among those who inked an agreement with the state government.

Though this is the first time Gujarat has announced a policy, the state government has been trying to attract film makers for close to a decade. According to a 2014 resolution passed by the industries and mines department of the state government, film-makers and their units were eligible for a 50 per cent discount on hotels owned by state’s Tourism department. This incentive continues in the new policy.

Earlier respective municipal commissioners, police commissioners, district collectors and deputy conservator of forests were empowered to give approvals for shooting of films, TV serials, documentaries and advertisements. The new policy talks of a single window approval system. In 2016, the state government had rolled out special incentives for film-makers in Gujarat.

“Using cinema, we want to become one of the leaders in tourism in India. Our vision is to promote and develop an ecosystem for film production. This policy aims to promote various destinations, showcase culture and heritage of Gujarat, encourage private participation in film infrastructure,” said Hareet Shukla, Secretary of tourism department while speaking at the event.

He said there was a three pronged strategy of the state government wherein subsidies will be offered to film makers and procedures simplified.

“The part (of a film) which is shot in Gujarat will be eligible for subsidies. Projects not shot in Gujarat, but cover the stories or culture of Gujarat or promoting destinations or tourist facilities will also be eligible for incentives,” Shukla added.

In the policy declared on Saturday, the state government has proposed a number of financial incentives for feature films, brand affliated films, documentaries, web series, TV serials, mega film events. Dubbed versions will not be eligible for incentives. Those films or web series derogatory to Gujarat, its culture, people or places will also not be eligible for any incentives.

The policy also encourages private participation in development of film cities, film and television studios, film processing labs, film training institutes and post-production facilities.

